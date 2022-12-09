It’s Far Past Time To Decriminalize Fentanyl Test Strips

Politicians frequently pay lip service to stopping fentanyl overdoses while continuing to prohibit things that could actually stop them or implement policies to make them less likely. The latest example comes from Iowa, where harm reduction kits can't contain fentanyl test strips. The reason: State law classifies fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia, which is illegal.

Fentanyl test strips are exactly what they sound like—they can be used to test drugs for the presence of fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic substance often cut into other drugs unbeknownst to their users. Fentanyl began showing up largely in heroin and other opioids, but now is routinely found in cocaine and other drugs. Not knowing fentanyl is present in drugs can lead to dosage miscalculations, overdoses, and fatalities.

Fentanyl has been the key driver in the increase in drug overdose deaths in recent years. So fentanyl test strips could be a very important part of harm reduction.

But state governments are getting in the way.

In Iowa, "the Polk County Health Department added harm reduction boxes to its building and urgent care locations throughout Dem Moines, but the kits will not include fentanyl testing strips as a result of a state law that classifies the tests as drug paraphernalia," reports Fox News.

And it's not just Iowa. A number of states consider test strips to be illegal drug paraphernalia, or did until recently. But there are efforts to change this, as Kaiser Health News reported earlier this year:

Governors in New Mexico and Wisconsin this year signed bills allowing test strips in those states, and legislatures in Tennessee and Alabama recently passed similar legislation. In Pennsylvania, although a state law prohibits test strips, the mayors of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have ordered bans on prosecuting people possessing them. The state's attorney general said he won't charge people for having the test strips.

Pennsylvania officially decriminalized fentanyl test strips last month. Georgia did so beginning in July. And an Ohio bill to decriminalize them just passed the state's House of Representatives.

But Florida failed to advance a similar bill earlier this year. So did Kansas.

And fentanyl testing devices remain illegal in 19 states, according to Stat.

The reason for these bans can be traced back to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Stat explains. Fentanyl test strips are largely illegal "thanks to a bill that most states passed in the late 1970s at the urging of the [DEA]. The law criminalized drug paraphernalia, and included devices that test the contents of illicit substances in that category."

For more on this issue, see this policy analysis from the Cato Institute's Jeffrey A. Singer and the R Street Institute's Sophia Heimowitz.

As Singer and Heimowitz point out, it's not just drug testing devices banned under anti-paraphernalia laws but a number of other harm reduction tools, as well. "Some paraphernalia laws restrict people from purchasing or possessing clean needles and syringes, increasing the risk of infection from sharing and reusing those items," they write. "People risk incarceration if they give out or obtain clean needles and syringes, test strips to check for dangerous additives or contaminants in drugs obtained on the black market, or materials to clean drug use equipment."

