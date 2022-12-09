Jeffrey Friedman, 1959-2022

December 9, 2022

I had not heard from Jeffrey Friedman for several years when, last Sunday evening, a mutual friend told me that he suddenly had died. Jeff was a 63-year-old political theorist, academic, author, and editor of the journal Critical Review whose five years as an assistant professor at Barnard College in the early 2000s partially overlapped with my time across the street at Columbia University. For eight months during my senior year at Columbia, Jeff figured prominently in my life as a teacher, mentor, and collaborator. Our friendship was something of an accident—but a happy one. The post Jeffrey Friedman, 1959-2022 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



