Jordan Peterson Cautions Chick-fil-A Employee About Excessive Agreeableness

December 9, 2022   |   Tags: ,

TORONTO — Despite continued growth and financial success, fast food chain Chick-Fil-A has received a word of warning from an unexpected source, as psychologist/professor/author/philosopher/speaker/chicken sandwich eater Dr. Jordan B. Peterson cautioned an employee of the restaurant chain about expressing excessive agreeableness.


