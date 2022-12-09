The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Media Tiptoe Around Colorado Nightclub Shooter’s Preferred Pronouns

December 9, 2022   |   Tags:

A member of the AP Stylebook committee suggested Thursday that mainstream reporters are resistant to using the preferred pronouns of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the self-described nonbinary shooter who killed five and wounded 17 at a gay night-club in Colorado. The post Media Tiptoe Around Colorado Nightclub Shooter’s Preferred Pronouns appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x