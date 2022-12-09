Mother of Young Girl Who Was Murdered by FedEx Driver Reveals New Shocking and Sad Detail

A little 7-year-old Texas girl named Athena Strand was outside her house, after having a fight with her stepmom, then disappeared. She went missing on November 30th, and her body was found by investigators on December 2nd.A 31-year-old FedEx driver named Tanner Lynn Horner confessed to kidnapping and murder, although investigators have not released details about how she died. “It hurts our hearts to know that child died,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told reporters after the body was recovered. “It’s one of the toughest investigations that I’ve been involved in because it’s a child. And anytime there’s a child



