Resisting tyranny in our northern neighbor!

Breitbart reports that at least four of the provinces to our north have made it clear to the guy who hides in basements in Ottawa that they will NOT cooperate in his gun grab. The provinces so far include Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and … an outlier New Brunswick.

Although their justice ministers (note, not their premiers) give different reasons for doing so, it may be more a matter of Canadian politeness than any willingness to compromise. A shortage of people, a shortage of funds, a concern for tourism and people’s livelihoods sound nice and reasonable. But there is a concern about pesky matters like human rights and self-defense and that sort of nonsense.

As is the case with Ukraine, perhaps this little fascist twerp may have to ask Canada’s allies for assistance in putting down yet another insurrection. (And apparently some Canadian truckers are pushing for version 2 of their insurrection over COVID lockdowns and supply train woes.)

Of course, Fidel’s adopted son has an easier time of it than Zelenskyy. After all, Canada is a founding member of NATO with all the rights and privileges and duties thereof. And this would be a cause near and dear to the heart of Uncle Joe, the godfather in his basement in Delaware or DC. After all, he has made it clear in recent days that he wants to outlaw, ban, round up, and confiscate all those nasty old assault weapons, especially those with more than 8 bullets in a round. (Clearly he’s changed his opinion about the utility of shotguns for home defense.)

So will the next Marine or Airborne deployment to “defend democracy” be to Regina or Calgary or even Fredricton? Or will he find many of those troopers doing a “Russian” and refusing to go? Of course, since most of those folks are already deployed to back up Ukraine and half the countries surrounding China (yes, I know that Taiwan is not “a country”), maybe Uncle Joe will have to find substitutes? Maybe he could hire starving North Korean soldiers? Or offer amnesty for the warriors of the Mexican cartels? Or even those same Russian deserters? Or just open it up to recent border jumpers: a quickie two-week combat course should work just to deal with the Canadian softies, right?

But meanwhile, short of the Ami invasion, perhaps El Jefe Justin might have to back off his plans until BC and Ontario and the other Maritime provinces get their act together and, like Chicago, scream all the guns are coming from those provinces that aren’t cooperating. And of course, from the evil Fifty States, where werewolf Trumpistas still control many States. Oh my, oh my.

Perhaps we lovers of liberty here in the States can start doing what people have been accused of (and BATFE did) with Mexico: exporting guns (not just stolen cars and raw materials to cook meth) to our friends and neighbors in those (and probably more) provinces: they all have borders with American States.

After all, if we can arm “freedom fighters” in Ukraine and Afghanistan and Mesopotamia, why not our next-door neighbors?



