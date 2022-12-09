Soros Just Made His First 2024 Move, and It’s a Doozy… But It’s What You Can’t See That’s Scariest

December 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, midterms are over, and George Soros is already gearing up for the next big race. And clearly, he’s not messing around. Soros just dumped a whopping 50 million into Dem SuperPacs (this should. be illegal, on both sides), and I am sure he’s just getting warmed up. Western Journal reported that billionaire and Democratic mega-donor George Soros poured $50 million into a Democratic super PAC this fall in preparation for the 2024 election cycle, according to Politico. The massive cash influx went to the Democracy PAC, according to Politico. Soros spent another $50 million throughout the 2022 campaign cycle, with



Read More...