Yes, Now Even ‘Shark Week’ Is Racist and Too Filled With Guys Named Mike

December 9, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Who needs the Babylon Bee when we have the Washington Post? Could the Bee, as brilliant as it is, give us a more precise and devastating takedown of woke victimhood mongering than the Bezos Bulletin gave us on Monday, in a story that is actually and unironically entitled “‘Shark Week’ lacks diversity, overrepresents men named Mike, scientists say”? …


