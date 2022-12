Biden’s Nuke Drag Queen Stole Another Suitcase

December 10, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

You may remember Sam Brinton from previous luggage thefts such as these. Sam Brinton, bald head and lipstick on his mustache, was promoted from “Kink Activist” to “Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition”. The drag queen who has been known to wear red dresses and high heels, and calls himself “they”, was celebrated as …



Read More...