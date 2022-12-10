New York Attorney General v. Blogging Law Professor re: Online Hate Speech

December 10, 2022 | Tags: free speech, REASON

I had such a great time talking to Prof. Genevieve Lakier (Chicago) and Prof. evelyn douek (Stanford) about the New York law mandating that social media platforms have "hateful conduct" policies, and about Volokh v. James, the case challenging the law. You can hear it on the Moderated Content podcast:

