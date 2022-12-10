NYC Health Officials Urge Residents To Mask Up Amid 'Tridemic'

A 'tridemic' of flu, RSV, and Covid-19 cases have led New York City health officials to 'strongly' recommend that people wear "a high-quality mask, such as a KN95 or KF94, or an N95 respirator" indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.

On Friday, the city's health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, recommended that New Yorkers get vaccinated and boosted, and wear a mask whenever 'inside stores, lobbies, hallways, elevators, public transportation, schools, child care facilities and other shared spaces."

While respiratory viruses are spreading at high levels in NYC, there are common-sense ways to protect yourself and your loved ones this holiday season: vaccination, boosters, wearing a mask indoors or among crowds and staying home if you don't feel well: https://t.co/sQgAPLhjMo https://t.co/nmYf7bJiVq — Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, MD, PhD (@NYCHealthCommr) December 9, 2022

Masks will remain voluntary except in health care facilities such as nursing homes, where mask mandates are still enforced.

Of course, there's plenty of evidence masks provide minimal, if zero benefit.

According to the NY Times, hospitalization rates have increased around 20% over the past two weeks, with the city's seven-day average going from 2,425 to 3,761 over that period. The number of Covid cases has increased around 55% over the period, while flu cases rose 64% during the week ending Dec. 3, and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus has also been on the rise.

Have people's immune systems been weakened by two years of avoiding largely non-lethal diseases and other factors?