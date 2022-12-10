TWITTER FILES 4 Drops

December 10, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

The fourth installment of The Twitter Files dropped on Saturday, this time from former California gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger.

1. TWITTER FILES, PART 4 The Removal of Donald Trump: January 7 As the pressure builds, Twitter executives build the case for a permanent ban — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 10, 2022

For those catching up, please see: Part 1, where @mtaibbi documents how senior Twitter executives violated their own policies to prevent the spread of accurate information about Hunter Biden’s laptop;https://t.co/4Y2xkh6Osc — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 10, 2022

And Part 3, where @mtaibbi documents how senior Twitter execs censored tweets by Trump in the run-up to the Nov 2020 election while regularly engaging with representatives of U.S. government law enforcement agencies.https://t.co/qmsRUdwV0L — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 10, 2022

But after the events of Jan 6, the internal and external pressure on Twitter CEO @jack grows. Former First Lady @michelleobama , tech journalist @karaswisher , @ADL , high-tech VC @ChrisSacca , and many others, publicly call on Twitter to permanently ban Trump. pic.twitter.com/RzNj7WJReg — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 10, 2022

As context, it's important to understand that Twitter’s staff & senior execs were overwhelmingly progressive. In 2018, 2020, and 2022, 96%, 98%, & 99% of Twitter staff's political donations went to Democrats. https://t.co/XdwkdPwYVQ — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 10, 2022

On January 7, @Jack emails employees saying Twitter needs to remain consistent in its policies, including the right of users to return to Twitter after a temporary suspension After, Roth reassures an employee that "people who care about this… aren't happy with where we are" pic.twitter.com/IfDpEVnOtR — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 10, 2022

“Progress!” exclaims a member of Roth’s Trust and Safety Team. The exchange between Roth and his colleagues makes clear that they had been pushing @jack for greater restrictions on the speech Twitter allows around elections. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Roth's colleague's query about "incitement to violence" heavily foreshadows what will happen the following day. On January 8, Twitter announces a permanent ban on Trump due to the "risk of further incitement of violence." pic.twitter.com/psLb5HDGQP — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

The *only* serious concern we found expressed within Twitter over the implications for free speech and democracy of banning Trump came from a junior person in the organization. It was tucked away in a lower-level Slack channel known as “site-integrity-auto." pic.twitter.com/6CWiz5MXfu — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Twitter employees use the term "one off" frequently in their Slack discussions. Its frequent use reveals significant employee discretion over when and whether to apply warning labels on tweets and "strikes" on users. Here are typical examples. pic.twitter.com/nnhEgmwXLg — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Twitter employees recognize the difference between their own politics & Twitter's Terms of Service (TOS), but they also engage in complex interpretations of content in order to stamp out prohibited tweets, as a series of exchanges over the "#stopthesteal" hashtag reveal. pic.twitter.com/tfZesQNXx8 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Indeed, notes Roth's colleague, "a quick search of top stop the steal tweets and they’re counterspeech" But they quickly come up with a solution: "deamplify accounts with stopthesteal in the name/profile" since "those are not affiliated with counterspeech" pic.twitter.com/BjVvtAhLtw — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Employees struggle with whether to punish users who share screenshots of Trump's deleted J6 tweets "we should bounce these tweets with a strike given the screen shot violates the policy" "they are criticising Trump, so I am bit hesitant with applying strike to this user" pic.twitter.com/dhHF2nXsHz — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Around noon, a confused senior executive in advertising sales sends a DM to Roth. Sales exec: "jack says: 'we will permanently suspend [Trump] if our policies are violated after a 12 hour account lock'… what policies is jack talking about?" Roth: "*ANY* policy violation" pic.twitter.com/ExSFNM7BAb — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

The ad exec is referring to Twitter’s policy of “Public-interest exceptions," which allows the content of elected officials, even if it violates Twitter rules, “if it directly contributes to understanding or discussion of a matter of public concern” https://t.co/xTs14fD8V9 pic.twitter.com/ycbdlVmI7l — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Around 2:30, comms execs DM Roth to say they don't want to make a big deal of the QAnon ban to the media because they fear "if we push this it looks we’re trying to offer up something in place of the thing everyone wants," meaning a Trump ban. pic.twitter.com/GHeFoY1zQp — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Roth's response hints at how Twitter would justify deviating from its longstanding policy. "To put a different spin on it: policy is one part of the system of how Twitter works… we ran into the world changing faster than we were able to either adapt the product or the policy." pic.twitter.com/wGMvuoS7u3 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Earlier that day, the employee wrote, "My concern is specifically surrounding the unarticulated logic of the decision by FB. That space fills with the idea (conspiracy theory?) that all… internet moguls… sit around like kings casually deciding what people can and cannot see." pic.twitter.com/KqwSdANBgo — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

"The underlying problem," writes @WillOremus , is that “the dominant platforms have always been loath to own up to their subjectivity, because it highlights the extraordinary, unfettered power they wield over the global public square… — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

"… and places the responsibility for that power on their own shoulders… So they hide behind an ever-changing rulebook, alternately pointing to it when it’s convenient and shoving it under the nearest rug when it isn’t.”https://t.co/JmafTeURoV — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

We will update as more information comes in.

The post TWITTER FILES 4 Drops appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...