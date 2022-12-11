Dutch Gov't Attempts To Forcibly Close 3,000 Farms To Comply With 'Green' Agenda

Dutch farmers protesting for months over the government's radical 'green' plan to slash nitrogen emissions by 50% - 95% could soon face forced buyouts of their land.

"For agricultural entrepreneurs, there will be a stopping scheme that will be as attractive as possible," Christianne van der Wal, nitrogen minister, recently said in the Dutch parliament. The Dutch government plans to purchase 3,000 "peak polluter" farms via a €24.3 billion ($25.6 billion) fund.

Van der Wal said farmers would be offered 100% value for their land, but if voluntary efforts fail, farmers will face forced buyouts.

The country is attempting to reduce nitrogen pollution and will make farm purchases if not enough landowners accept buyouts. She added: "There is no better offer coming."

So, how did this happen? As we explained over the summer, farmers were livid with the Dutch government for following through with their green agenda to reduce nitrogen emissions on farms. Many of these folks took to the streets with their tractors and pitchforks and demanded the government reverse course on crushing the country's agriculture industry.

The Dutch government began implementing new rules on nitrogen activity on farmers and farm buildings as early as 2019. That halted the expansion of dairy, pig, and poultry operations for the last several years, which are significant sources of nitrogen pollution.

One Dutch farmer spoke with 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the pressure from the government and their move to close down thousands of farms.

"I don't know what we can expect. For my own family, I hope that one of my sons can continue farming if he wants," Dutch Farmer Geertjan Kloosterboer said.

The Netherlands is trying to reduce emissions and follow through with a green agenda, but it could jeopardize the nation's food supply and put the world's supply at risk. Recent data shows the country, which is the size of Maryland, is the world's second-largest exporter of agricultural products by value behind the US.

Their centrality in the global food supply is indisputable, and so-called green politicians want to destroy the industry in the name of climate change.

It seems like the protests aren't going away anytime soon.

Just imagine if the Biden administration attempted such a land grab Stateside...