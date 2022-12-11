The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Elon Musk Announces His Pronouns and the Crowd Goes Wild

December 11, 2022   |   Tags:

Since long before he bought Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk knew how to work the audience. His has always been one of the rare clever celebrity accounts. Lately, he’s been stepping up his game to say things that appeal to populists, and while he’s not a conservative he does know how to hit the right notes with the right from time to time.

Early Sunday morning, he announced his pronouns. They probably aren’t what most expected, but the viral response tells us patriots appreciate his perspective.

It’s so much better than the woke pronouns we hear today.

The post Elon Musk Announces His Pronouns and the Crowd Goes Wild appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x