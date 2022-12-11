Elon Musk Announces His Pronouns and the Crowd Goes Wild

Since long before he bought Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk knew how to work the audience. His has always been one of the rare clever celebrity accounts. Lately, he’s been stepping up his game to say things that appeal to populists, and while he’s not a conservative he does know how to hit the right notes with the right from time to time.

Early Sunday morning, he announced his pronouns. They probably aren’t what most expected, but the viral response tells us patriots appreciate his perspective.

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

It’s so much better than the woke pronouns we hear today.

