Popular Trump Supporter Noticed Something Odd About Joe’s “Construction Worker Photo”

December 11, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Everything that surrounds the Biden admin is phony and staged and feels really disingenuous. And because of that, the American people can’t trust him, or the government in general. Heck, we’re even having issues trusting the so-called experts these days. Seems like everyone is showing their true colors, and it isn’t pretty. Last year, The New York Post asked the million-dollar question: Who is running the White House? And they determined it was Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain and a few other key handlers. The latest evidence came last week when chief of staff Ron Klain delivered a behind-the-scenes



Read More...