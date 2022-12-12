The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin Buys U.S. Navy Luxury Bidet Equipped With ‘Effective Enema Function’

December 12, 2022   |   Tags:

The U.S. Navy under President Joe Biden spent hundreds of dollars on a luxury bidet complete with a remote control and a massaging feature, according to documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon through a public records request. The post Biden Admin Buys U.S. Navy Luxury Bidet Equipped With ‘Effective Enema Function’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


