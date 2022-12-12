Brickbat: Flatlining

December 12, 2022 | Tags: Germany, REASON

The German government is denying reports that it plans to ban energy price increases next year. Rather, it says it plans to require energy companies to prove that any increases in electricity or natural gas prices are necessary before it will allow them. Companies would have to prove that they are facing higher costs that would force them to increase the prices they charge.

The post Brickbat: Flatlining appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...