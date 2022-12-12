Cambridge Dictionary Drops New Definition for “Woman” So They Can Keep Up With Our Post-Truth Society

December 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Prior to the Woke Revolution of modern times, the definition of the word “woman” was pretty straightforward. Even a woman who wanted to dress and act like a man was still considered a woman. But the rising influence held by the unscientific wokesters of radical progressivism is birthing a post-truth society. The western world in general and the United States in particular are being transformed.

Language control manifests most prevalent in definitions, which is why changing the definition of “woman” is such a big deal. Now, Cambridge Dictionary has aided the cause of wokeness by adding the most ludicrous possible definition for the word.

As Christopher Rufo noted:

Cambridge Dictionary just dropped a new definition of "woman." pic.twitter.com/qDb17DJP5H — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) December 12, 2022

Yes, we now live in a clownworld.

There have never been woker words written in a dictionary than this: “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.” It probably took hours and several committees to come up with the wording “though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

The intellectual gymnastics it takes to deny science and to make a mockery of God’s creation would be impressive it it weren’t so evil.

The post Cambridge Dictionary Drops New Definition for “Woman” So They Can Keep Up With Our Post-Truth Society appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...