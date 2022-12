Christmas Canceled After Sam Brinton Steals Santa’s Sack

December 12, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — Christmas 2023 has been canceled after Sam Brinton stole Santa Claus' sack. Brinton, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel, was seen on security footage taking the sack from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Saturday afternoon.



