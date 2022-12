Crypto Kingpin, a Top Dem Donor, Arrested

December 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

(Reuters)—The Bahamas police have arrested former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, the country's attorney general said on Monday, adding that The Bahamas has received formal notification from the United States of criminal charges against him. The post Crypto Kingpin, a Top Dem Donor, Arrested appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



