Drag Queen Story Hour Performer To Attend White House Ceremony

December 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When President Joe Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Act this week, he’ll be flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, and gay drag queen story hour performer Marti Cummings, according to an invite posted by Cummings. The post Drag Queen Story Hour Performer To Attend White House Ceremony appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



