Even With A Divided Government, The Twitter Files Need Investigations And Criminal Referrals

December 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Questions regarding the Biden administration’s suspected role in cooperating with social media corporations to restrict disfavored viewpoints were raised again with the release of the second batch of the ” Twitter Files ” Files published on Thursday revealed that Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor at Stanford University, was blacklisted by Twitter due to his opinions on COVID-19, along with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, conservative pundit Dan Bongino, and Chaya Raichik, the owner of Libs of TikTok. In a previous lawsuit, Bhattacharya accused the Biden administration of colluding with social media corporations to silence scientific debate on the COVID-19



