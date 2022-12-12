FTX Founder Arrested In Bahamas, Extradition On Table; Faces Life In Prison

December 12, 2022

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was arrested by Bahamian authorities on Monday evening after the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York shared a sealed indictment with the Bahamian government. This paves the way for his extradition and trial in the United States. Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify online before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday before he was arrested, but his lawyers told CNBC that he will not be appearing. His arrest marks the first real action taken by authorities to bring those responsible for last month’s multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX



