Journal of Free Speech Law Symposium on Non-Governmental Restrictions on Free Speech

From the Introduction, which was just published:

On March 19, 2022, Arizona State University's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law hosted a day-long symposium titled "Non-Governmental Restrictions on Free Speech." The Symposium was funded by a gift from the Stanton Foundation, and was organized by Professors Ash Bhagwat (UC Davis), Vince Blasi (Columbia), Thomas Healy (Seton Hall), and Jim Weinstein (ASU). The Symposium explored contemporary free speech controversies that generally do not involve repression or censorship by a state actor, and therefore do not implicate the First Amendment.

Professor Danielle Keats Citron of the University of Virginia presented the Symposium's keynote address, and was followed by four separate panels: "Social Restraints and Free Speech Theory," "Restrictions on Campus Speech," "Private Employer Sanctions on Free Speech," and "Speech Regulation by Online Platforms." In this issue of the Journal of Free Speech Law we publish the papers that resulted from the Symposium.