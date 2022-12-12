Maricopa County’s ‘Maladministration’ Of 2022 Elections Cost Kari Lake The Governor’s Race, Lawsuit Claims

December 12, 2022 | Tags: Elections, FEDERALIST

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County election officials on Friday, alleging that the widespread problems experienced by Election Day voters were enough to change the outcome of the highly contested gubernatorial race. Filed in Maricopa’s superior court against Secretary of State and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, County Recorder […]



