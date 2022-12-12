The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Second Journalist Dies Suddenly While Covering World Cup in Qatar: ‘What Is Going On?’

A second journalist covering soccer’s World Cup in Qatar died Saturday, with no clear explanation for his death having yet emerged. Khalid al-Misslam, a Qatari photojournalist working for Al Kass […] The post Second Journalist Dies Suddenly While Covering World Cup in Qatar: 'What Is Going On?' appeared first on The Western Journal.


