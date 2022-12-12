Tesla Owner Gets Trapped Inside Car On Busy Road…Has to Use Drastic Measures to Escape

December 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

There’s been a really furious focus on electric cars lately, because Joe Biden and his green communist regime are hell-bent on forcing Americans to embrace their goofy “climate change” agenda, including purchasing 60K electric cars. Their logic is stupefying. People can’t afford high gas prices, but Joe thinks they can afford to buy a ridiculously expensive car. But Joe and his elite pals don’t care about that. All they care about is making themselves and their “green” donors and buddies lots of money. But there are a lot of issues when it comes to electric cars. We hear about a



Read More...