Twitter Files Support What Conservatives Have Been Saying For Years; But Was It A Crime?

December 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Due to the revelations in the Twitter Files, we now know how a small group of influential people with a shared progressive agenda restrict and control the flow of information to further their goals. No new information has been uncovered from the Twitter Files. There is no bombshell information concerning political campaigns manipulating the government or censorship. All they do is make public the company’s internal discussions about how to approach difficult problems in a way that is in line with its core principles. Assuming the first paragraph is accurate would make you part of a huge right-wing conspiracy to



