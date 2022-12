Twitter Still Has MANY ex FBI/CIA Agents in High Ranking Positions

December 12, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

“Why, after Trump was elected, did Twitter hire over a dozen ex FBI/CIA agents and place them in Senior Management roles?” It gets more sinister by the day. We thought we knew, we knew nothing. 1. @elonmusk , Your new company @Twitter has many ex FBI/CIA agents in high ranks. Should probably do a little …



Read More...