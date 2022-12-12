[VIDEO] The Look On Harry’s Face Screams, “I Want a Divorce”

December 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The look on Harry’s face says it all. The look says “I want a divorce… NOW.” and it happened while his wife Meghan, was literally mocking Harry’s grandmother and centuries of tradition from the royal family in this absurd “show” she put on about the first time she met the queen and had to curtsey. Meghan told the story like she was an obnoxious “ugly American,” and Harry was looking on, in disbelief and horror, probably imagining his family actually watching this clip… And they actually did watch it, according to sources, and were very saddened and horrified. News.com.au reported



Read More...