25-Year-Old Former Football Player “Dies Suddenly” of Heart Attack

Here we go again, folks. Another young person “dies suddenly.” This time a former football player, only 25 years old – was out on a jog when he suddenly died of a heart attack. This is not normal, there is something very wrong here. And the fact that our useless media and our government are ignoring it, tells you how inherently evil they BOTH are. Western Journal reported that Jack Hescock, who played college football for the University of Central Florida and Wisconsin, died Sunday according to his family The former tight end, who was 25, had suffered cardiac arrest


