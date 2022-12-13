Accounts Affected By The Twitter Files Say Heads Should Roll; Will They? December 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT Since more and more evidence of government involvement in social-media filtering is emerging, it is no longer sufficient to argue about tech restriction alone. The issue is best viewed as state-level technological censorship. The Biden administration has pressured tech businesses to block unpopular content and users with threats and pressure from federal agencies. The question of who is responsible next is therefore necessary. Will government officials, corporations, or employees that aid in the gov-tech censorship of criticism regarding Covid-19, electoral irregularities, or other topics face legal repercussions? It’s possible that a criminal conspiracy to violate civil rights has taken place Since more and more evidence of government involvement in social-media filtering is emerging, it is no longer sufficient to argue about tech restriction alone. The issue is best viewed as state-level technological censorship. The Biden administration has pressured tech businesses to block unpopular content and users with threats and pressure from federal agencies. The question of who is responsible next is therefore necessary. Will government officials, corporations, or employees that aid in the gov-tech censorship of criticism regarding Covid-19, electoral irregularities, or other topics face legal repercussions? It’s possible that a criminal conspiracy to violate civil rights has taken place

