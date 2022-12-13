Another Bi-Partisan Omnibus To Keep The Government Running

December 13, 2022

According to the negotiations, Congress has achieved an agreement to prevent a shutdown of the government. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), and Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) all made comments announcing the breakthrough, though they lacked specifics. Before this Friday’s scheduled partial government shutdown, negotiators had been working feverishly to strike an agreement. Leahy stated in a statement that the three of them had come to an agreement on a bipartisan, bicameral framework that would allow them to complete an omnibus appropriations package that could pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by the President.



