Atlantic Council Parts Ways With Prominent Iran Apologist

After more than a decade providing a platform for some of D.C.'s most notorious Iranian regime apologists, the Atlantic Council is disbanding its longtime Iran program in the face of mounting protests against the hardline government in Tehran. The post Atlantic Council Parts Ways With Prominent Iran Apologist appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


