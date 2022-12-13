The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Administration Set to Send Patriot Missile Battery to Ukraine After Plea from Zelenskyy

The U.S. is poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down […] The post Biden Administration Set to Send Patriot Missile Battery to Ukraine After Plea from Zelenskyy appeared first on The Western Journal.


