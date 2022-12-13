Biden Administration Set to Send Patriot Missile Battery to Ukraine After Plea from Zelenskyy
December 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The U.S. is poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down […] The post Biden Administration Set to Send Patriot Missile Battery to Ukraine After Plea from Zelenskyy appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments