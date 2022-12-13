The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Former US Marine Faces Charges for Allegedly Training Chinese Military Pilots

December 13, 2022   |   Tags:

SYDNEY (Reuters)—Former U.S. Marine pilot Daniel Duggan, who was arrested in Australia, is accused of breaking U.S. arms control law by training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers according to an indictment unsealed by a U.S. court. The post Former US Marine Faces Charges for Allegedly Training Chinese Military Pilots appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x