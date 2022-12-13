Operation Chokepoint 2.0: The Unlawful Blocking Of Firearms Purchases (Video)

The latest fascist approach to attacks on businesses and the right to keep and bear arms sounds like Operation Chokepoint 2.0. Remember when the usurper-in-chief, Barack Hussein Obama Soetoro Sobarkah, and his Justice Department started to target certain “risky behavior,” among which was the purchase of firearms? Well, it’s happening in “Obama’s third term” under …



Read More...