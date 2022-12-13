Quick, Somebody Check Joe’s Diet…New Research Reveals Foods That Are Linked to Dementia

December 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Maybe the problem with Joe is what he’s eating. Could that be why he’s so confused and out of it? Well, new research suggests that actually could be why, depending on what he’s eating. Because there’s now proof certain foods are linked to dementia. So, if you have a dementia history in your family, or you’re just worried about developing it someday, you may want to stop eating a bunch of junk…you could help prevent dementia — and a heart attack, to boot. But in all seriousness, it’s perfectly normal to worry about dementia. I get that fear, my grandfather



Read More...