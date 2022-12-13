Rep. Lauren Boebert Wins Reelection, Recount Confirms

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) will serve another term in Congress after a recount showed she triumphed in her reelection bid, Colorado officials confirmed late Dec. 12.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas, on Aug. 6, 2022. (Bobby Sanchez for The Epoch Times)

The mandatory recount, triggered because the margin between Boebert and her challenger was within 0.5 percent, “reconfirmed that Representative Lauren Boebert is the winner of the race,” the office of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said.

Boebert represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

A recount of a Colorado House race also showed that Marine veteran Robert Marshall, a Democrat, won.

“The mandatory recount for U.S. Congressional District 3 and permissive recount of House District 43 are complete and have confirmed the results of the races,” Griswold said in a statement.

“Colorado’s elections are safe, secure, and accurate,” she added. “I commend the election workers from across the state and my office for conducting these recounts and for their continued work to make Colorado the best place to cast a ballot.”

Boebert, 35, has not commented on the development, but shared posts on social media noting Griswold’s announcement.

Boebert said over the weekend that the recount confirmed her win.

“I am happy to report all the counties in Colorado’s 3rd District have completed their recounts. We’ve won this election, as expected, and I’m headed back to represent you in Washington, D.C.,” she said in a video.

Recount Change

Before the recount, Boebert led by 550 votes over Adam Frisch, the Democrat who was seeking to unseat her, out of about 327,000 cast.

The recount ended with Boebert losing three votes and Frisch gaining one.

The final count was 163,839 votes for Boebert and 163,293 votes for Frisch.

State Rep. Kurt Huffman, a Republican, and Marshall, who left the Republican Party in 2017 over disenchantment with former President Donald Trump, each lost a single vote.

“1 vote deducted from both opponent & me. W/smaller base total & same vote margin, % win margin increased VERY slightly 4 us. LoL,” Marshall wrote on Twitter.

Frisch had already conceded and had asked supporters not to donate to him, noting that the recount was unlikely to change many votes.

"The CO Secretary of State just certified our election. Just as we expected, the vote total didn't shift by more than a few votes," Frisch said.

He claimed a “moral victory” because of how close the race was and said that he was confident “the coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters we built throughout this campaign to reject hate and extremism in Southern and Western Colorado will grow into the future.”

Huffman had already conceded in November.

“The final election results are in and although the outcome isn’t what we had hoped for, I am proud of our team and our campaign. Representative Marshall, I wish you well,” he said at the time.

Republican Majority

Boebert’s race is the final call for the midterm elections. The win means Republicans will have 222 seats when the new Congress is seated in January 2023. Democrats will have 212.

That’s a mirror image of the start of the 117th Congress, when Democrats had 222 seats and Republicans had 212.

Republicans flipped control of the lower chamber with key wins in multiple states, including California, Florida, and New York.

