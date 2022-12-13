Report: The Democrats’ Senate Campaign Arm Needs a New Boss. No One Wants the Job.

December 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee will need to find a new chair after Sen. Gary Peters (Mich.) said he won't return to the job. But ahead of a difficult Senate map for Democrats in 2024, few of the party's stars are lining up to take the helm, according to a HuffPost report. The post Report: The Democrats’ Senate Campaign Arm Needs a New Boss. No One Wants the Job. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...