The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Something Smells Really “Fishy” With this Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest, Folks…

December 13, 2022   |   Tags:

Once again, “amazing timing” has helped the Dems out. Just like how COVID happened to hit right when Dems needed to wipe out Trump’s amazing economy, and right before a US election, which made mail-in ballots a thing. Yes, all of that was a coincidence, right? A coinky dink that worked out beautifully for Dems. And here we are again, with more “perfect timing” for the Democrats. This time, the Dem donor at the center of a major financial scandal, poised to bring the entire party to its knees, was just arrested right before he was set to testify before


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x