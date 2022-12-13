The Trump Effect: Inflation Slows in First Report Since Campaign Announcement

December 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Donald Trump's entry into the 2024 presidential race has already made a difference in the lives of hardworking Americans. Inflation slowed more than expected in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Tuesday, exactly four weeks since Trump announced his candidacy and declared that "America's comeback starts right now." Prices rose 7.1 percent compared with November of last year, which was the smallest year-on-year increase since December 2021.



