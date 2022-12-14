Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium 5: In The Midst of Darkness Light Prevails
December 14, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosDoctors for Covid Ethics hosts their fifth symposium to provide important updates on topics surrounding Covid. The symposium addresses topics such as: the fundamental flaws of mRNA vaccine technology, legal updates on Covid shots, getting away from the control grid, protecting and defending doctors, mass atrocities in the era of Covid, and the power of …
