Florida Subpoenas Nearly Two Dozen Organizations Pushing Hormones, Transgender Surgeries For Children

The state of Florida has subpoenaed almost two dozen medical and academic organizations which are pushing transgender sex change treatments for children, the Daily Caller reports, citing an ongoing lawsuit against a new Medicaid rule.

The subpoenas, issued by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), and which seek information about internal decision-making processes and leadership structures for pushing hormone treatments and transgender surgeries on minors, went out in November to 20 organizations.

The organizations signed onto a lawsuit against the state, which implemented a new rule in August to no longer cover “gender-affirming” care with Medicaid. “Gender-affirming” care is a euphemism for treatments and procedures that facilitate sex changes, like hormone treatments or sex change surgeries. -Daily Caller

A preliminary injunction was filed against the Florida law, however federal judge Robert Hinkle denied it in October, ruling that the issue was not Constitutional, rather, applied to the Medicaid statute.

Transgender rights groups are suing Florida over its Medicaid ban on gender-affirming care.



Their argument: the ban violates the federal equal protection clause & prevents an estimated 9,000 state Medicaid enrollees from receiving gender-affirming care.https://t.co/aBnHK5UfdH — POLITICO (@politico) September 7, 2022

Subpoena recipients include; the American Pediatric Association, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association, Pediatric Endocrine Society, Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine and Yale University, according to the Caller, which notes that Yale is included despite not being a medical organization because Yale professors have been involved in pushing against the new rule.

All 20 organizations have either promoted or employ individuals who promote "gender-affirming" care for minors. The request includes documents pertaining to deliberations involving gender dysphoria and related care, along with policies which have been adopted, side effects associated with those policies and treatments, and how members voted to support said policies.

Plaintiffs in the case have argued that the Medicaid rule violates the equal protection clause of the Constitution.