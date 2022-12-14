Handcuffed SBF Does a Final Favor for Democratic Allies

December 14, 2022

What a happy coincidence for Democrats that, hours before the alleged crypto criminal Sam Bankman-Fried was due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee, he was arrested in the Bahamas. That meant that SBF, the second-biggest Democratic donor of the 2022 cycle—behind 92-year-old George Soros—was able to evade questioning from Republican House members. The post Handcuffed SBF Does a Final Favor for Democratic Allies appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



