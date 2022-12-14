The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Iran Sentences Belgian Aid Worker to 28 Years in Prison

AMSTERDAM (Reuters)—Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele has been sentenced to 28 years in prison in Iran for a "fabricated series of crimes", Belgium's Justice Minister said on Wednesday, adding the government was doing everything possible to secure his release. The post Iran Sentences Belgian Aid Worker to 28 Years in Prison appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


