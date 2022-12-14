Judge Orders Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs to Appear at “Emergency Court Hearing” Over Election Lawsuit

December 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The frustration and absurdity of the Arizona 2022 governor’s race rage on, as Kari Lake vows to fight to the bitter end to overturn yet another sham election in Arizona. It’s ridiculous how Dems scream about “disenfranchising voters” or “voter suppression” in theory, but when it really happens to Americans, who happen to “vote the wrong way,” you don’t hear a peep from them. The truth is this – what happened in Maricopa County is yet another reason why so many Americans no longer have trust or faith in US elections. But thankfully, Kari is fighting, although I don’t have



Read More...