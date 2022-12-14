Kari Lake’s Reaction to Dr. Paul Marik’s Condemnation of Medical Tyranny Is Spot On

There are dozens of reasons to support Kari Lake as she works diligently to correct the stolen 2022 gubernatorial election in Arizona. But beyond the local politics, it’s her willingness to support fellow freedom fighters that makes her stand out from the crowd.

Yesterday, she made a short statement on Twitter that echoes the sentiment of patriots across the nation. She was responding to a video of Dr. Paul Marik calling out the government for incentivizing hospitals to prescribe the dangerous drug Remdesivir for Covid-19 while they panned safe and effective treatments. Favoring Anthony Fauci’s pet drug was criminal and Lake let everyone know this.

This is tragic and people need to be arrested.

More doctors have been speaking out against the government’s push to promote Fauci’s failed treatment, but few politicians have done the same. It’s conspicuous that Lake, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin are among the few who have spoken out against not only Big Pharma, but their many puppets on Capitol Hill.

As Lake noted, people really do need to be arrested. Then, they need to be tried, convicted, and jailed. Hundreds of thousands if not millions of Americans were harmed by the government’s incentives and the hospitals who accepted them. How many lives were lost over corporate greed and political corruption?

