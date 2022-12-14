McConnell: I Never Said There Was Going To Be A Red Wave For 2022 Midterms; Blames Trump

December 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The primary support of former president Donald Trump “proved to be quite consequential,” according to Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and ultimately costly for Republicans’ unsuccessful attempt to reclaim the Senate. McConnell noted comments he made over the summer in which he expressed worry about the “candidate quality” of those candidates Trump backed. In August, McConnell said to NBC News, “I think there’s probably a larger probability the House switches than the Senate.” “Senate races are just distinct. Statewide, they exist. The outcome greatly depends on the quality of the candidates. The comment was perceived as a thinly



