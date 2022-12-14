More Problems For Ye! Los Angeles Office Landlord Wants Rent Paid Or The Rapper Removed

December 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After the proprietor of Kanye “Ye” West’s Los Angeles “Yeezy” office filed for eviction, the rapper’s problems have only gotten worse. According to recent court records obtained by The Blast, a business by the name of CT Calabasas asserts that Yeezy Apparel is two months late on its rent. If the whole amount of the rent is not paid, they want him out of their property immediately since he is a “illegal occupant.” According to claims, West’s business owes $63,254 in late rent. According to The Blast, the company claims in the lawsuit to have inked a contract with Kanye



Read More...